North Wales Police confirmed that the body of a man called William was found on Monday, 30 December.
A police spokesperson said on 30 December: “Sadly, we can confirm that the body of a man was found during searches for a missing person in the Criccieth area yesterday, Sunday December 29th.
“The man has now formally been identified as 92-year-old William, who we circulated as missing on December 28th. There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances.
“Our deepest condolences remain with William’s family, who have requested for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.
“Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches.”