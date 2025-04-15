Ysgol Bontnewydd pupils have performed a play about their new school.
The development of Bontnewydd Community Campus is progressing well. It is one of just three schools across Wales to secure funding from the 2023 Sustainable Schools Challenge to build a brand-new school along with first class community resources.
Gwynedd Council held a workshop for representatives of the three schools from the Sustainable Schools Challenge, the Welsh Government and others to showcase and discuss plans for the new Ysgol Bontnewydd building. One of the highlights of the event was the performance of a short play by Year 2 pupils who shared what their new green school means to them.
One of the most striking aspects of the new school is its focus on minimising the project’s carbon footprint. To realise this, building materials from another old school in the county will be reused for the campus. Workshop attendees also visited a local recycling yard to see the work of repurposing materials including slates, bricks, and wood.
The event was also an opportunity for representatives from the three schools in the Sustainable Schools Challenge, the children of Ysgol Bontnewydd, local authorities and other key stakeholders to come together to share updates, challenges and innovative ideas, contributing to the momentum of the projects throughout Wales.
Once completed, there will be room for 210 pupils at Bontnewydd Community Campus, with nursery provision for 30 children. In addition, there will be a brand-new community centre on the site, providing a modern space for the residents of the area.
The local member for Bontnewydd, Cllr Menna Trenholme said: "It’s extremely exciting that children who attend Ysgol Bontnewydd have the opportunity to learn about construction and recycling and play a vital role in the design of their new school.
“I’m proud that the voices of children, school staff and the residents of Bontnewydd are being heard as the new school is designed. I can't wait to see the new building become a great teaching and community resource."
Gareth Wyn Jones, Head of Ysgol Bontnewydd, said: "It was a pleasure to take part in the recent workshop and showcase what an eco-friendly and innovative new school means to the Year 2 pupils of Ysgol Bontnewydd. Every one of them impressed the audience, and having the opportunity to perform in front of project teams from the other two winning counties and officials from the Welsh Government was a valuable and memorable experience for them.”
"It’s not every day that a local authority secures a new school through this type of challenge, and we’re incredibly proud to have been part of the original application and contributed to the process of selecting architects and shaping the school’s design.
“The learners' ideas have been especially valuable in exploring sustainable solutions, such as insulating the building with sheep’s wool and using solar panels to generate electricity.
“We now look forward to the next phase, where the shared vision of the council, the children, and the community will come to life in Bontnewydd."