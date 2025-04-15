Gareth Wyn Jones, Head of Ysgol Bontnewydd, said: "It was a pleasure to take part in the recent workshop and showcase what an eco-friendly and innovative new school means to the Year 2 pupils of Ysgol Bontnewydd. Every one of them impressed the audience, and having the opportunity to perform in front of project teams from the other two winning counties and officials from the Welsh Government was a valuable and memorable experience for them.”