Coastguard volunteers in Dwyfor Meirionnydd are furious that their specialist skills and dedication being undervalued following a decision to end call-out payments, says MP Liz Saville Roberts.
Concerns have been raised by the MP in the House of Commons about the removal of call‑out payments for HM Coastguard volunteers.
The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP raised these concerns there on Thursday, 11 June.
Mrs Saville Roberts warned of the far-reaching consequences for coastal communities in Wales following the decision.
The MP’s intervention during Transport Questions follows a significant policy change by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, which plans to end hourly remuneration for Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) attending emergencies. She also raised the potential knock-on effect and added pressure on other emergency services such as the police.
The changes are expected to impact around 3,000 volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers across the UK. Gwynedd is home to a number of busy and highly relied upon coastguard stations including Aberdaron, Abersoch, Bangor, Barmouth, Criccieth, Llandwrog, Porthdinllaen, and Tywyn, supporting communities along a vast and often challenging coastline and made up of around 80 volunteers.
Mrs Saville Roberts, who has already tabled a series of Written Questions to the UK government, warned that the decision could have significant consequences for coastal communities across north west Wales with the potential exodus of trained responders and difficulties in recruitment.
Reports from across the UK suggest the changes have already prompted concern among volunteers, with warnings about potential difficulties in recruitment and retention, and the risk of fewer trained responders being available in emergencies.
Speaking in the House of Commons last Thursday, Mrs Saville Roberts said: “Coastguard volunteers in my constituency were told only last week that they are to lose their remuneration, and they are furious that their specialist skills and their dedication are now being undervalued.
“I heard the minister say earlier on that he was prepared to meet colleagues from across the House of Commons.
“I hope that is extended to colleagues with all Coastguard stations, because the assessment of the risk to recruitment and retention, and also to the work of other emergency services such as the Police needs to be very clearly understood.”
She added: “This decision stems from a complex legal ruling, but its real‑world consequences are deeply concerning.
“Coastguard volunteers were never doing this work for financial gain, but those modest payments helped make it possible for people to step away from their jobs and respond when required.
“In areas like Dwyfor Meirionnydd, we rely on local knowledge and rapid response along a vast and often hazardous coastline.
“Even a small reduction in volunteer availability could have serious implications for public safety.
“Volunteers already give up their time, often at great personal and professional cost, to protect others.
“Stripping away financial recognition sends entirely the wrong message. At the very least, the UK government must listen to those on the front line.
“These volunteers are not asking for rewards, they are asking for fairness.”
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