A bench has been presented to Bala Rugby Club in memory of one of its members.
The bench, in memory of Gareth Owen Jones, was presented on Saturday, 14 December, before Bala’s match against Bethesda.
The family of Gareth Owen Jones, or ‘Bowen’ as he was affectionately known, presented the bench to the club in his memory.
Bowen was a popular and likeable member of the club who gave years of dedication, especially to the 2nd team, spending a number of years as captain.
“The club is very grateful to the family for donating the bench in his memory,” a Bala Rugby Club spokesperson said.