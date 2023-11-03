La Môr Bridal in Llanrhystud, Ceredigion, has been nominated for a Welsh National Wedding Award.
The business is in the running for Best Bridal Retailer in mid Wales.
Charley and Hazel of La Môr Bridal said: "We are delighted to be finalists in this years Welsh Wedding Awards.
"We're so proud to have been able to help so many lovely brides throughout the past five years, and hope to continue doing so for many years to come.
"Each and every 5* review we have received means the world to us and we're so thankful to have been recognised by so many of our brides.
"We love nothing more than finding a brides dream dress and those who have visited us will know that we do everything we can to help, and will talk your ear off about weddings, life and dogs with a tea and coffee in the process!
"Thank you again to each and every bride who has taken the time to nominate and recommend us, we are extremely grateful."
Charley said it has always been a dream of hers to have a bridal boutique, and after graduating from university and spending some time working in the fashion industry, she decided to set up shop with mum Hazel.
Find out how Charley and Hazel get on when the Welsh National Wedding Awards are announced at Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on Sunday, 12 November.
