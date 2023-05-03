Old Bodfal Bridge, a Grade II listed structure which dates back to the 19th Century closed in January 2019 after significant damage and deterioration to the foundations following a storm. Traffic had to be diverted eight miles to the Ffôr for a time, while emergency work was carried out to install a temporary bridge and to repair the old bridge. The possibility of widening the old bridge and make it suitable to the needs of today’s traffic network was investigated. But after discussions with Cadw and conservation officers, it became clear this would not be viable and the building a new bridge began.