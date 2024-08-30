A Gwynedd-based hydro scheme aimed at providing over 700 homes in the Ffestiniog area with electricity whilst boosting a key Welsh government renewable energy target has received support from local politicians.
Three brothers have submitted a planning application for a proposed hydroelectric scheme on their land in Cwm Cynfal, Llan Ffestiniog. The brothers, Dafydd Elis, Elis Dafydd and Moi Dafydd, also run their family farm near Bala.
The proposal would benefit people living in the communities of Llan Ffestiniog, Manod, Rhyd-y-Sarn, and parts of Tanygrisiau.
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS and Liz Saville Roberts MP have now thrown their weight behind the project, which will help the brothers diversify their farming business.
Once operational, the project, which has already had a water abstraction licence granted by NRW, will contribute towards the Welsh Government’s goal of generating 70 per cent of energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.
Capable of producing up to 2 million kWh per year, the scheme would supply 700 local homes with electricity and potentially save almost 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. The scheme has already secured the support of Ffestiniog Town Council.
Dafydd, Elis and Moi said: “The plan is to help the country reach net zero, and to do that Wales needs a mix of different types of renewable energy.
“From evidence-based information and correct mitigation, it’s important to us that the land and environment will not be adversely affected.”
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “There is great pressure on the agricultural industry to adapt to the challenges of climate change. This scheme is an example of a local farming family willing to meet the challenge and, as we battle climate change, contribute to the targets of the National Park as we strive towards net zero.”
Liz Saville Roberts MP added: “This scheme is in an environmentally sensitive area, and it is therefore gratifying to know of all the work that has been carried out by various experts in their field to document the nature of the site.”
The hydro scheme is proposing to be part of Energy Local, a community interest company (CIC) based in North Wales.