Aberaeron Rotary Club's Bubbles and Berries social fundraising event has raised more than £1,800 for local good causes.
The event, held on Sunday, 23 July at the community centre in Pennant, was a resounding success with a few glasses of prosecco being drank and many strawberries eaten, making it a very pleasant afternoon.
A total of £1,830 was raised for local charities, groups and deserving causes.
With a continuing busy summer of activities the club’s members will be out on the streets of Aberaeron on Saturday, 19 August collecting for the Alzheimer’s Society.
This is in support of the club’s Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease Project to raise awareness, and support, for those affected with these conditions, along with their carers.
This will be followed by the club’s annual support of Aberaeron Carnival Day on Monday, 28 August, on their usual pitch with bric-a-brac, books, tombola, lollipop game, coconut shy and other games.
Members are hoping to have trauma bears that can be sponsored for the Ukraine Appeal, which is being led by Penparcau Community Hub.
If you are looking for assistance or support with a community project, in or around the Aberaeron area, email [email protected] or contact Malcolm on 07967 116632 or John on 07971 101493 with details.
