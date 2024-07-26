A special bus coming to Ceredigion will give residents an understanding of the challenges people with dementia faced.
Some Ceredigion residents will board the Dementia Bus, organised by Ceredigion County Council's Learning and Development team, which shows what dementia might be like by using specialist equipment and creating a stimulated environment.
Working with specialist training provider Training2care, the bus will be outside the Centre for Independent Living at Penmorfa, Aberaeron on 12 August.
A Ceredigion spokesperson said: “Many Ceredigion residents are living with Dementia. Families and care givers will know the challenges this brings.
“We would like to thank Training2care for choosing us to host and provide this experience for residents of Ceredigion. The Dementia Bus is a powerful and unique experience.”