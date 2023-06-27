The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following 15 food establishments were handed the top rating: Pili Palas, Pwllheli; P D Galley at Port Dinorwig Yacht Club, Y Felinheli; The Cowshed at Bwlch Y Moch, Tremadog; Apres Sea, Abersoch; Garden Restaurant at Gwesty'r Ardd, Bangor; Bala Spice, Bala; Meirion Mill Woollen Centre, Dinas Mawddwy; Bonta yn y Castell Cafe at Castell Caernarfon; Kitty's Sandwich Shop, Porthmadog; Idris Stores, Corris; Bar a Bwyty Neuadd y Dref at The Portmeirion Hotel; Snack Bar at Dyffryn Seaside Estate, Dyffryn Ardudwy; Blasus, Caernarfon; Porthmadog Football Club; and Box Bar at Hafan y Môr Holiday Park, Chwilog.