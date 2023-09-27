A five-out-of-five was issued to the following restaurants, cafes or canteens: Sea View Takeaway, Borth y Gest; Cafe Coed - Trawsfynydd Leisure Village, Bronaber; Caffi Mami at Canolfan Capel y Babell, Llanaelhaearn; The Sandbar at The Warren Caravan Park, Abersoch; Bangor Tandoori, Bangor; Kyffin at Oxford House, Bangor; Llwy a Mwy, Penygroes; Ogwen Falls Snack Bar at Nant Ffrancon; Sbeis@347, Bangor; The Real Coffee Stop at Coach House, Beddgelert; Snowdon Snacks at GreenWood Forest Park, Y Felinheli; Solar & Forest Snacks at GreenWood Forest Park, Y Felinheli; Theatre Snacks at GreenWood Forest Park, Y Felinheli; WoodBarn at GreenWood Forest Park, Y Felinheli; Snowdon Honey Farm, Llanberis.