Five-out-of-five ratings have been awarded to 19 Gwynedd businesses by the Food Standards Agency.
The new ratings come following inspection by the agency over the past few weeks.
The following businesses were rated five-out-of-five: Palas Caffi, Caernarfon; Caffi Betty's, Caernarfon; La Marina, Y Felinheli; Victorian Slipway, Tywyn; Caffi Sol, Pwllheli; Plas Menai National Outdoor Centre, Llanfair Is Gaer; The Pavilion, Bangor; Teras, Bangor; St John's Methodist Church, Bangor; The Snack Shack at Clwb Golff Abersoch; Y Gegin Fach, Caernarfon; Kings Licensed Cafe, Tywyn; Eastern Origin, Bangor; The Captains Table, Abermaw; The Old Tea Rooms, Abermaw; Polish Housing Society, Penrhos; Abersoch Golf Club; Penbont Inn, Llanrug; Bangor Chinese & Cantonese Takeaway.
Meanwhile, Caffi'r Farchnad at Dolgellau Livestock Market and Spice Bank, Criccieth were both awarded three out of five.
And The Gold Lion in Caernaerfon was handed a two-out-of-five rating.