The Food Standards Agency’s website shows five-out-of-five ratings have been given to the following: The Fat Cat, Bangor; Becws Melyn, Llanberis; Cegin Tyddyn at Feed My Lambs, Caernarfon; Leisure Hub at Bryn Teg Caravan Park, Llanrug; Blondins Restaurant at Chwarel Penrhyn, Bethesda; Rainbow Eats at Fferm Bachwen Gwyddaint, Clynnog Fawr; Allports Fish and Chip Restaurant, Pwllheli; Caffi Bont/The Bridge Cafe, Blaenau Ffestiniog; Tan y Bwlch Tea Room at Gorsaf Tan y Bwlch; Meirioneth Yacht Club, Barmouth; Ty Coch Inn, Porthdinllaen; Y Goat, Penygroes; Caffi'r Ddraig at Portmeirion Hotel, Portmeirion; Golden Mountain Chinese Take Away, Blaenau Ffestiniog; Llygad Yr Haul, Llanberis; Lle Art Carys Bryn at Hendre Bach, Rhosfawr; Llwy a Mwy, Penygroes; Little Dragons Softplay, Blaenau Ffestiniog; and Llofft at Caffi Lloft Hwyliau Glan y Môr, Y Felinheli.