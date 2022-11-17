Aber takeaway scores one-out-of-five food hygiene rating
Saturday 19th November 2022 6:00 am
Istanbul Kebab on Aberystwyth’s Terrace Road (Google (Nov 2021) )
An Aberystwyth takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Istanbul Kebab, on Terrace Road, was given the score after assessment on 12 October, according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
It means that of Ceredigion’s 64 takeaways with ratings, 28 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
