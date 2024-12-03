A family-run business in Aberaeron has received an impressive 5-star ‘Restaurant with Rooms’ rating from Visit Wales.
The Visit Wales assessor praised its “extremely comfortable, thoughtfully designed rooms”, as well as the “quality of the food,” and the “very attentive service”, and described Y Seler as “leading the way” in offering a top-tier guest experience.
This caps off an impressive year for Y Seler, in which they won The Restaurant of the Year Mid Wales award, reached the Mid Wales Tourism Award finals, received the 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, and the title of Overall Winner: Restaurant of the Year for Wales.
Y Seler’s Llinos Thomas said: “Tourism is so important to Wales, and we’re truly proud to play our part by offering what we do at Y Seler.
“Receiving this 5-star award is an incredible honour, and we’re so grateful to our team and wonderful guests for making it possible.”
Since opening in 2022, Y Seler has welcomed visitors from near and far, providing year-round accommodation. Building on its success, they’re excited to soon open the doors to their newest venue, Ty Glyn, next spring.