SHOPPERS are being encouraged to visit Aberaeron next Friday as local businesses plan a late night shopping event.
Businesses in the town will stay open until 7pm on Friday, 9 December, with entertainment planned in the town centre.
Hannah Parr has organised the event, and said: “We are doing our best as small businesses to encourage people to shop local during the festive period.
“There is plenty of parking and both the Primary and Secondary Schools will be singing Carols during the evening to really get everyone in that festive feeling.”
A Facebook event page has been set up for people to share information and can be found here https://www.facebook.com/events/396261889293306