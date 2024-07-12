With the opening night of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ less than a month away, Aberystwyth Arts Centre has launched a window competition for local businesses.
In celebration of the venue’s summer season production, the arts centre would like businesses to use Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ as inspiration for their windows.
The best display will win four full-price tickets, and a dinner and hospitality package for the closing night of the show on 31 August, up to a total value of £500.
Windows will be judged by actor Phyl Harries, who plays Grandpa Joe in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, Ffion Rhys, Visual Arts Manager at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, the Cambrian News’s Julie McNicholls Vale and a representative of the arts centre’s Youth Theatre who is also in the show. They will review entries for inventiveness, artistry and relevance to the summer show.
Winners will be celebrated with an announcement in the ‘Cambrian News’ and a presentation of their prize.
David Wilson, Arts Centre Director, said: “We’re so excited to start rehearsals and wanted to find a way to reach out to and reward local businesses who would like to support in some way. I’ve spoken to some local shops and outlets, and they thought this was a fun way to get involved. We’re really looking forward to what our talented business community might come up with.”
Julie from the ‘Cambrian News’ said: “We will be following this competition closely as Aberystwyth (and perhaps further afield) respond to this challenge. We will cover business stories as they develop and hope this fantastic initiative and wonderful prize inspires window displays to pop up all over.”
To enter please decorate a business window in response to the Arts Centre’s summer musical, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and email [email protected] to confirm entry. Window designs must be complete by 1 August with judging taking place across August and the winner announced on Monday, 26 August.
Entries must abide by the required dates of this competition. All entries and responses should enter only in the spirit of the competition.
Nothing should be included that breaches any licenses or rights, or could be deemed as offensive. Nor should anything be used that brings the arts centre or the‘Cambrian News’ into disrepute.
The decision by the judging panel is final, and the prize is non-transferable, and no cash alternative is available.