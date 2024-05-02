Aberystwyth Cemetery and Crematorium is issuing an open invitation to those living in the surrounding communities to visit and help mark its 30th anniversary.
The site is hosting a community open day on Saturday 18 May between 10am and 12pm which will enable visitors to tour the crematorium and its landscaped grounds, as well as the crematory, if they wish.
Visitors can also help mark the crematorium’s milestone by bringing with them items to be placed into a commemorative time capsule, which will be buried at the site ready to be opened in another 30 years, in 2054.
Aberystwyth Cemetery & Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group.
Manager Rachel Harrison has been caring for the needs of the bereaved at the crematorium since 2017 and is passionate about working with Funeral Directors, clergy and celebrants to ensure that every family is given the opportunity for a service that is uniquely personal to them.
This means that, with the Welsh tradition of singing, an organ and organist are available for families who want a traditional service while an extensive music library is available for others, as well as the opportunity for a personalised photographic tribute to be played on large screens.
Rachel said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors to our site, where they can meet our friendly and supportive team and find out all about the exceptional care that we have provided to our local communities for the past 30 years.
“And of course, we hope to continue to serve local people for the next 30 years and beyond!
“I’m excited to see what items local people will bring to put into our time capsule.
“This open day is available to anyone, even if it’s just to look around and understand what we do because you live nearby and fortunately, haven’t yet had a need to visit us. Everyone is welcome, whatever your reason. No appointment is necessary.”
Aberystwyth Cemetery & Crematorium first opened in 1994 and was dedicated by The Archbishop of Wales, The Most Reverend Alwyn Rice Jones.
The site was first granted planning permission for a crematorium in 1963.