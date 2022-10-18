Aberystwyth furniture store to open this weekend
Hafren will open its Aberystwyth store this weekend
A NEW furniture shop will open its doors in Aberystwyth this weekend.
A new state-of-the-art Hafren Furnishers retail furniture showroom, located in the former Cambrian Printers building in Llanbadarn Fawr will open on Sunday 23 October at 12pm with a celebrity guest cutting the ribbon.
The former print works site just off the A44 has been transformed into modern and spacious furniture showroom with a 160kw solar scheme providing most of the energy used.
With over 57 years’ experience, the Hafren new showroom will showcase the very latest collections from leading furniture manufacturers / brands for the home and or businesses across two floors.
The original flagship furniture store located in Llanidloes, which opened in 1965, continues to trade.
The business philosophy will remain the same in the new venture – offer customers the widest choice of quality furniture at the best possible prices.
Living room, dining room and office furniture collections are on display as well as an extensive bedroom studio.
The bedroom studio, located on a separate floor, displays the very latest beds, mattresses, bedding and bedroom furniture. Occasional furniture, soft furnishings, and giftware are also available. Brand names such as Stressless, Parker Knoll, G Plan, Tetrad, Orla Kiely, Ercol, Vintage Sofa company, Sherborne and Marinelli feature strongly. As well as famous bed brands, Silentnight, Rest Assured, Hypnos, Sealy, Tempur, ViSpring and many more.
As in Llanidloes, a brand new Carpetright concession is located in store, offering the widest choice of quality flooring and carpets.
There is ample free parking outside the store and lift access to the Bedroom studio, located on the first floor, refreshments will be available in a modern “break out” zone.
The Aberystwyth store will open seven days a week:
Monday – Friday, 9am- 6pm, Saturday 9am - 5.30pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm.
A spokesperson said: “The ‘Hafren team’ and numerous (local contractors) have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for many months in preparation for Sunday’s opening. Without them, we could not bring you this unrivalled experience.
“We thank you for your patience and all the positive support received to date.
“We look forward to welcoming customers new and old to experience the next exciting chapter in the Hafren Furnishers journey.”
To leave a comment you need to create an account.