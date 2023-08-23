Staff at Morrisons in Aberystwyth have been busy raising money for hospice charity Tŷ Gobaith/Hope House.

On 1 August, the store received a visit from a giant butterfly, as part of Morrisons Butterfly Trail.

All Morrisons stores across the country had a visit from the butterfly, and each store held a fundraising day to coincide with the visit.

Lorraine Moore, community champion for Morrisons in Aberystwyth, organised a ‘Play Your Cards Right Game’, which raised £162.

Morrisons fundraising
Lorraine Moore, community champion for Morrisons in Aberystwyth, with the visiting butterfly and a Blood Bikes volunteer (Picture supplied)

“The butterfly had to travel to stores in different ways,” said Lorraine, “and the photo shows Blood Bikes with our butterfly”.

On 11 and 12 August, the store held a virtual cycle Everest 42.75 miles.

“Our store had a fitness bike at the front of store with colleagues and a couple of members of the public cycling each day,” said Lorraine.

“We also had a tombola and we raised an amazing £635.

“Shaun Jackson, our café manager, ran the Barry 10k for our charity, raising £287 to date.

“We also hold prize bingo nights in the café and car boots once a month.”

Lorraine added: “In my role as community champion I had the pleasure of visiting our twinned hospice Tŷ Gobaith/Hope House in July and what an eye-opener that was. What wonderful work they do.

“I am so proud to represent Morrisons Aberystwyth for such a good cause and all of us at Morrisons Aberystwyth would like to thank all customers who donate to such a worthwhile charity and support our events.”