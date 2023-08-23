Staff at Morrisons in Aberystwyth have been busy raising money for hospice charity Tŷ Gobaith/Hope House.
On 1 August, the store received a visit from a giant butterfly, as part of Morrisons Butterfly Trail.
All Morrisons stores across the country had a visit from the butterfly, and each store held a fundraising day to coincide with the visit.
Lorraine Moore, community champion for Morrisons in Aberystwyth, organised a ‘Play Your Cards Right Game’, which raised £162.
“The butterfly had to travel to stores in different ways,” said Lorraine, “and the photo shows Blood Bikes with our butterfly”.
On 11 and 12 August, the store held a virtual cycle Everest 42.75 miles.
“Our store had a fitness bike at the front of store with colleagues and a couple of members of the public cycling each day,” said Lorraine.
“We also had a tombola and we raised an amazing £635.
“Shaun Jackson, our café manager, ran the Barry 10k for our charity, raising £287 to date.
“We also hold prize bingo nights in the café and car boots once a month.”
Lorraine added: “In my role as community champion I had the pleasure of visiting our twinned hospice Tŷ Gobaith/Hope House in July and what an eye-opener that was. What wonderful work they do.
“I am so proud to represent Morrisons Aberystwyth for such a good cause and all of us at Morrisons Aberystwyth would like to thank all customers who donate to such a worthwhile charity and support our events.”