An Aberystwyth pub has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Yr Hen Llew Du on Bridge Street was given the score after assessment on 20 December, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Standards were found to be 'generally satisfactory' across the three categories of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety.
It means that of Ceredigion's 83 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.