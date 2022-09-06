Aberystwyth supermarket forced to close doors
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Tuesday 6th September 2022 11:50 am
Tesco superstore in Aberystwyth has been forced to close its doors ()
AN Aberystwyth supermarket has been forced to temporarily close its doors.
The Tesco superstore on Park Avenue has closed its doors due to an ‘ongoing issue’ with tills in the store.
In a statement posted on social media, a spokesperson for the store said: “Due to an ongoing issue with our tills , our Aberystwyth super store is currently closed.
“We are expecting our engineers to solve the issue soon.
“We apologise for any inconvenience.”
The Tesco Express store on North Parade is open as normal and the click and collect department in the supermarket’s car park is operating as usual.
The online store is also operating as usual and drivers will continue to carry out deliveries.
