MORRISONS is to offer families the chance to grab a free bowl of cereal and a portion of fruit over the Easter holidays.
The supermarket has teamed up with Kelloggs to help families out between 7 and 27 April.
Everyone in the family can grab a free bowl of cereal and portion of fruit in a Morrisons Café when they ask for a ‘Kellogg’s Breakfast’.
Kids and adults can choose from a selection of favourites like Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or Coco Pops and top them off with their preference of dairy or non-dairy milk when they order a ‘Kellogg’s Breakfast’ in any of Morrisons Cafés.
Diners will also be able to pick up a free portion of fruit in addition to their cereal, where they can choose from bananas, apples and oranges, which are all available from the counters in Cafés.
The ‘Kellogg’s Breakfast’ serve as a cost-effective way to keep little ones fed during the Easter school holidays, when many parents will be feeling the squeeze on their pockets with the absence of school breakfast clubs.
In fact, new research commissioned by Kellogg’s has found that almost two thirds (61%) of UK parents admit their food budget is stretched during the school holidays, with a further two in five (42%) feeling anxious about keeping their children fed.
Over half (53%) of parents would be interested in using Breakfast Clubs outside of term time, with nearly two thirds (63%) of teachers agreeing that more needs to be done to support parents during school holidays.
This is the third year of the popular breakfast club partnership between Kellogg’s and Morrisons with 22,000 bowls of cereal being redeemed by customers to date. The initiative serves as an extension of the school breakfast club programme that Kellogg’s has supported in the UK since 1998.
Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Senior Buying Manager, said: “The breakfast club partnership with Kellogg’s has proved incredibly popular with our customers and we are delighted to bring it back for a third year. We have helped many families across the UK since it was first introduced and will continue to do so during schools’ Easter holidays.”
Chris Silcock, Managing Director, Kellogg’s said: “We have been supporting school breakfast clubs for over 27 years now, but we know that there is a need for more support outside of term time. Our research shows that it’s a source of worry for parents. The Kellogg’s Breakfast programme with Morrisons extends this much needed support for families over the Easter holidays and we’re delighted to partner with them to narrow the holiday hunger gap as much as we can.”
In addition to the “Kellogg’s Breakfast”, customers can also claim a free kids’ meal in the Cafés through the Morrisons Kids Eat Free promotion. One kids’ meal can be redeemed for free with any adult main meal costing over £5 from The Breakfasts, The Classics and The Chippy. The offer is available every day, seven days a week for any child aged under 16 in Morrisons Cafés nationwide.