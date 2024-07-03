AN Aberystwyth toy and model shop has reopened its doors after the owner's daughter decided to move back to run the store following her father's death.
Albatross has been a staple of Pier Street for many years and is a treasure trove of toys and models, from Airfix to Games Workshop, Lego, train sets and Pokémon cards – all stacked up to the ceiling.
The wide variety of items of display has been a draw for many children over the years and the shop still maintains the same feel as it did when David Morgan took it over 45 years ago.
Mr Morgan, who was better known as Dai, passed away in April, leading to fears the shop would remain closed.
However, his daughter, Delyth James, has decided to take over the reins along with her husband, Owen, and Albatross reopened its doors on Monday, 1 July.
The couple have relocated from their home in Llantwit Major.
Working in the shop is a familiar feeling for Delyth, who spent many a day in her youth in the shop, but for Owen, it is a bit of a learning curve.
Delyth told the Cambrian News: "The reaction from people has been amazing.
"So many have come to say they are happy to see the shop reopen again.
"Dad always wanted me to take over the shop and it is just a shame he can't be here to see it now.
“I love hearing people’s stories about their memories of my mum and dad in the shop, and my dad being on the doorstep always chatting to people.
"I've felt that the shop was more than just a toy and model shop, it was about that community hub.
"He'd always say to me and my husband, 'the shop’s there for you', but I knew how hard he worked, and that sort of employment wasn’t going to be an option for us."
Ms James's decision came after a hard start to 2024.
Delyth said: "My husband lost his dad in January, we both were made redundant, and two days after I finished my work, my dad passed away.”
Owen says they are settling into living in Aberystwyth and he is learning the intricacies of the various models and toys, saying ‘Google is my friend’.
The couple plan on keeping the shop much the same as it is now, but will be venturing into the online world.