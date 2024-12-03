Fitness enthusiasts in Aberystwyth now have a brand-new gym to enjoy following the opening of Snap Fitness Aberystwyth on Friday, 29 November.
Open 24 hours a day, the franchised 10,000 sq. ft. gym is in the Parc y Llyn retail park in Aberystwyth.
The owners say the new gym will provide the local community with a welcoming and inclusive fitness facility to achieve their health goals, as well as free on-site parking.
Hundreds of people reportedly rushed to the gym to become members when it opened on Friday, with many queuing to get in to experience their first workout ahead of its afternoon launch.
The Aberystwyth-based gym is Snap Fitness company’s 103rd location across the UK and Ireland and its seventh in Wales, with existing sites in Cross Hands, Pontyclun, Bridgend, Blackwood, Barry and Llanelli.
The gym is packed full of state-of-the-art equipment, including connected cardio equipment which allows members to link up their fitness wearables and watch popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ while they exercise.
For those into group exercise, the gym has two group exercise studios, including a dedicated indoor cycling studio with eye-catching lights that match the music in the class.
But it’s not just about working up a sweat through exercise. Excitingly for members, the new gym also comes equipped with a state-of-the-art infrared sauna for some relaxation and recovery after your workouts.
The gym is owned by franchisee Brinderjeet Gill, who is opening his fourth Snap Fitness location.
“We’re delighted that our opening day has finally arrived,” said Brinderjeet.
“The reaction from the local community has been unbelievable and it was great to see the enthusiasm from our members who were queuing up to enjoy their first workout here!
“We’re really proud of the gym that we’ve created and the work that’s gone in to ensuring the design and equipment offering reflects what the local community wanted. We understand that the gym can be an intimidating place for people but that won’t be the case here. Our goal is to be the most inclusive gym in the area and that people feel completely at ease when they walk through our door.”
Membership to Snap Fitness Aberystwyth includes round-the-clock access, instructor-led and virtual group exercise classes, a member smartphone app and reciprocal access to all 1,000+ global Snap Fitness locations.
To find out more about Snap Fitness Aberystwyth, visit https://www.snapfitness.com/uk/gyms/aberystwyth