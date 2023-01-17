Porthmadog graduate Cedron Sion has agreed to be an Apprenticeship Ambassador as he pursues a profession as a translator alongside his acting ambitions.
A few months after completing an acting degree, Cedron, 26, successfully applied for an apprenticeship post as a translator with the Welsh language services team at Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW/AaGIC).
Within a couple of months, he had secured a full-time translator post within the department and is now working towards a Level 4 Certificate in Translation Practice (Qualifications and Credit Framework).
This Higher Apprenticeship is offered by Agored Cymru and delivered through the medium of Welsh by Gower College Swansea.
Prior to completing a BA at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, Cedron had completed a year of a BA Cymraeg (Welsh) degree at Bangor University.
Cedron said: “I enjoy the variety of the work, which can range from translating board papers to medical presentations and educational resources.
“The Higher Apprenticeship that I’m following includes research-based units that delve into different layers of the profession, which gives me a deeper understanding of my job.
“I think an apprenticeship is a valuable method of learning in a practical way to hone your craft whilst being employed.”
Cedron has been appointed an apprenticeship ambassador by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and the National Training Federation of Wales.
He added: “I have always been very proud of my Welsh heritage, especially the language.
“Being able to work in an organisation that appreciates the value of the Welsh language in Wales and beyond is very encouraging.”
To find out more about apprenticeship opportunities, go to the Careers Wales website at careerswales.gov.wales/apprenticeships or phone 0800 028 4844.