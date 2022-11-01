Advice sessions ‘exactly what people need’

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Wednesday 9th November 2022 6:00 am
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Pictured at the first Advice to Go session are councillors Robin Young and Clive Davies with Citizens Advice adviser Wendy Wooldridge, volunteer Celia Richardson and business development officer Sue Lewis ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Ceredigion Citizens Advice launched its Advice To Go sessions in Aberporth last week.

The four-hour session was the first of 12 funded sessions that will be held throughout Ceredigion, north Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire over the winter months.

Aberporth community council chairman Cllr Robin Young dropped into the session at Canolfan Aberporth. He said: “This outreaching to people who really need this sort of help is exactly what we need in these current times.”

Local county councillor and Ceredigion Citizens Advice trustee Clive Davies said: “I’d like to thank Cynnal y Cardi for funding this project and enabling communities to access advice across the county.”

The next Advice to Go session is at Cardigan Guildhall on 11 November, followed by Llandysul Community Centre on 18 November and Newcastle Emlyn townhall on 25 November, Yr Hen Ysgol Ferwig on 9 December and St Dogmaels Memorial Hall on 16 December.

The sessions continue after Christmas with sessions in Beulah, Llanon, Crymych, Cilgerran and Cenarth plus Melindwr.

Advice To Go has been supported by Cynnal y Cardi and funded through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 which is funded by the Welsh Government and the European Union.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

CeredigionCarmarthenshirePembrokeshire
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0