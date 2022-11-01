Advice sessions ‘exactly what people need’
The four-hour session was the first of 12 funded sessions that will be held throughout Ceredigion, north Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire over the winter months.
Aberporth community council chairman Cllr Robin Young dropped into the session at Canolfan Aberporth. He said: “This outreaching to people who really need this sort of help is exactly what we need in these current times.”
Local county councillor and Ceredigion Citizens Advice trustee Clive Davies said: “I’d like to thank Cynnal y Cardi for funding this project and enabling communities to access advice across the county.”
The next Advice to Go session is at Cardigan Guildhall on 11 November, followed by Llandysul Community Centre on 18 November and Newcastle Emlyn townhall on 25 November, Yr Hen Ysgol Ferwig on 9 December and St Dogmaels Memorial Hall on 16 December.
The sessions continue after Christmas with sessions in Beulah, Llanon, Crymych, Cilgerran and Cenarth plus Melindwr.
Advice To Go has been supported by Cynnal y Cardi and funded through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 which is funded by the Welsh Government and the European Union.
