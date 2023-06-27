ALDI says it is ‘extremely concerned’ by ‘continued roadblocks’ that are “severely hampering efforts” to bring forward its new store at Aberystwyth.
Five years on since the German supermarket chain applied to convert the former Kwik Save and Cambrian Garages site along Park Avenue into an Aldi store, creating 40 jobs, the plans remain locked in discussion with Natural Resources Wales confirming this week it is reviewing an amended flood plan for the site.
The proposals continue to hold significant local support following the application’s unanimous approval by Ceredigion County Council in June 2019.
Following local approval, the plans were called in by the Welsh Government, who rejected the application in 2022, siting flooding concerns on the land.
Rob Jones, Aldi Real Estate Director, said: “We originally secured planning permission for a scheme on this site back in 2011, which included a hotel.
“Following local feedback and re-consideration of the scheme, we decided not to proceed with the hotel element and to seek permission for just the store, which was welcomed by local residents and politicians.
“This revised application was granted consent by Ceredigion Council in 2019 before being called in.
“Since then, we waited four years for a decision by Welsh Ministers, only to be told that we couldn’t proceed over concerns about flooding.
“We have since spent nearly a year seeking to work with Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to con-firm updated flood modelling.
“This process has however been extremely slow and there has been very little progress, meaning that the potential jobs, investment and regeneration of an eyesore site remains on hold.”
Aldi has been working with Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, who told the Cambrian News: “I’m working alongside Aldi to help them to realise their plan for a store in Aberystwyth.
“This is a brownfield site with pre-existing planning for development and I’m really disappointed that there are so many hurdles in the way by NRW for this development.
“The site is currently an unproductive eyesore for Aberystwyth and new development and jobs are needed in our town. Aldi is a popular superstore and would provide good choice for local shoppers.”
Aldi has confirmed that it remains committed to bringing a store to Aberystwyth, and would work closely with local stakeholders to progress the scheme as soon as possible once the remaining issue with Natural Resources Wales is resolved.
If approved, the store would create up to 40 permanent, well-paid jobs for Aberystwyth.
Natural Resources Wales has said today however that it had been waiting to receive information from Aldi before it could review the application, which it has now received.
Lucie Haines, NRW’s Development Planning Advice Service Team Leader for Mid Wales said: “Flood risk can have devastating effects on our communities, including to homes and businesses. Against the backdrop of the climate crisis and increasing flood risk due to climate change impacts, it is critical in granting planning permission that Local Planning Authorities and developers alike, understand and take account of the flood risk to proposed developments.
“We are a statutory advisor on flood risk within the planning process and it is our role to ensure due regard has been given to the risk of flooding and that any development meets Welsh Governments Planning Guidance in this regard.
“In order to deliver this role, we have been awaiting information from the developer to enable us to review the flood model used to inform the Flood Consequence Assessment for the site and provide advice following this review.
“This information has now been received and we are in the position to proceed with the review and will advise the developer accordingly once complete.”
Welsh Government Climate Change Minister, Julie James, blocked the scheme over flooding fears in March 2022, three years after the application was given approval by Ceredigion and despite numerous developments being granted and built in the area in recent years.
Ms James said last year: “The decision (to refuse planning permission) would prevent development being undertaken on a site at risk of flooding, where it has not been demonstrated the potential consequences of a flood event could be adequately managed.
“If the application was approved, the benefits in terms of supporting the objective of responding to the climate emergency may not be secured.”
Since then, the site has remained dormant, with blue boarding put up around the site falling down to reveal an overgrown brownfield site.
Speaking following the rejected plans in March 2022, Aldi said the decision was a negative one for the future of Aberystwyth’.
The supermarket chain is however keen to expand into other areas with a supermarket due to be built in Lampeter as part of the Tir Glas Food Village project in conjunction with the town’s university.
Aldi has also recently expanded its Porthmadog store and submitted plans for a ‘modest supermarket in Pwllheli – which has faced a number of objections from rival supermarket chain, Lidl.