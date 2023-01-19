Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has opened entries for its highly anticipated Wales Business Awards 2023.
The awards provide SME businesses across Ceredigion with the opportunity to compete for Wales’ most prestigious accolades.
This year will be particularly special as the Wales Business Awards celebrates 20 years.
Over the past two decades, hundreds of Welsh businesses including firms from across the county have been honoured by the awards for their innovation, resilience and creativity.
The application process is now open and will close on 17 February, with finalists set to be announced at the end of March.
Entrants can submit their nominations by completing an application form or submitting a video entry.
In addition to the 10 award categories, which includes Global Business of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.
The Chamber will also be awarding Wales Business of the Year at the glitzy award ceremony hosted by broadcaster Andrea Byrne at the ICC Wales in Newport on 18 May.
Paul Slevin, executive chair of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid: “SMEs play a vital role in driving the Welsh economy forward.
“The Wales Business Awards are a fantastic chance for these hardworking and resilient businesses to highlight their achievements and gain the recognition they deserve.
“The Wales Business Awards are always an important fixture in the Welsh business calendar, and even more so this year as we celebrate our 20th edition of the awards.”
Entries can be submitted at https://cw-seswm.com/events/awards-2023-entry-form/