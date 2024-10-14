The renowned Chartists 1770 restaurant and Trewythen Hotel in Llanidloes has announced its closure.
The establishment opened three years ago by the Cambrian Training Company as a boutique training venue for hospitality apprenticeships.
Apprentices in their kitchen and front-of-house have gone on to receive multiple awards, becoming a four-star hotel and a two-AA rosette restaurant.
Due to changes in the Welsh government’s apprenticeship budget, the mainstay of Llanidloes’ high street will be closing its doors on 31 October.
Their announcement read: “It is with a very heavy heart and considerable consideration due to ongoing financial challenges, we have made the difficult decision to close the Trewythen and Chartists 1770.
“Despite our best efforts, the current economic conditions have made it impossible to continue operating in a sustainable manner.
“With significant pressure on the apprenticeship budget in Wales, the board of Directors have had to make some difficult decisions to protect the future financial sustainability of the company.
“Over the past several months, we have seen a significant change in market trends and customer behaviour which has impacted our ability to maintain the high standards of service and experience at The Trewythen and Chartists 1770.
“...We are deeply grateful for the loyalty and support of our wonderful customers and dedicated team.
“It has been an honour to serve you, and we are proud of everything we have accomplished together.
“We know that this will leave a significant hole Llanidloes and will leave a gap in the weekly lives of the community that visits the Trewythen for meetings, coffee and cake and our senior citizens' lunches.
“Our immediate priority is to our staff who have been consulted throughout and our team is supporting them during this time in securing alternative employment.” One supporting comment described the business as “one of the best local food venues in mid-Wales”, whilst mum Hayley wrote: “So sad it has come to this for you all.
“Forever grateful to everyone involved in the support given to my son during his time there.
“A wonderfully nurturing and encouraging environment for those young people who don’t feel they fit anywhere else.”