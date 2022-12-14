‘We need a miracle’: Aberystwyth’s oldest family-run business is set to close on Christmas Eve after a landlord’s complaints over a noisy extractor fan.
Much-loved Rheidol Café and Cakery on Cambrian Street - known for its iconic birthday cream cakes enjoyed by generations of residents - has been operating in the town for 51 years.
But complaints to Ceredigion County Council from the owner of the neighbouring building will force the Aberystwyth institution to close its doors, initially temporarily, on 24 December.
David Lees - who took over running the bakery from his father, Peter, five years ago - said the business cannot afford the legal fees if the case over the 40-year-old fan’s decibel levels goes to court.
In late November, the county council’s environmental health team said the noise of the extractor would need be reduced dramatically from about 60 decibels to less than 30 by New Year’s Eve – meaning the family have been afforded little more than a month to make it compliant.
Mr Lees says the costs of paying for a silenced fan, moving the existing one or muffling it are likely to set the business back tens of thousands of pounds, which his family cannot afford.
Despite this, he thanked the community for supporting the business after a GoFundMe page was set up, raising more than £3,000.
He said all the money, including £2,000 of his own, will pay for costly assessments to be carried out on the extractor to examine all available options to bring it within compliant levels.
He is still appealing for advice or support and has been applying for business loans, including from the county council.
But he says the beloved café now needs a ‘Christmas miracle’ or a donation from a charitable millionaire ‘around the corner.’
He told the Cambrian News: “It’s just really sad. It’s come at a bad time because my dad’s ill and we just wanted not to have any more worries.
“But the support we’ve received from the community has made it bearable for us – people have been amazing.
“For us it’s all about the community, otherwise we’d have stopped going by now. My dad is still the owner and, to us, loyalty means a lot.
“We’d like to think we’ve done a lot for the community and provided a service for the older generations.
“I’m hoping the council will extend the deadline – we’re having a meeting in January to discuss what’s happening.
“But the worst thing about all this is actually being forced to close. My heart still tells me we will reopen, but my head says we won’t.”
Mr Lees admitted the chances of reopening are slim without any support from the council or other grant funding.
The bakery employs six members of staff - all students at Aberystwyth University - who will be out of the job.
Mr Lees and his sister - who also works at the bakery - now face an uncertain Christmas and could soon have to begin applying for benefits.