A Llandysul-based printers has been shortlisted for a national award.
Gomer Press has made the shortlist for the Printweek awards of UK Book Printer of the Year.
The award is designed to showcase the very best of UK book production, and Gomer were proud to be able to enter books printed and bound in west Wales for some of the most prestigious publishers in the UK. These include the Royal Collection, The Royal Academy of Arts and the Folio Society.
Gomer Press has undertaken some restructuring, including the sale of the publishing side of the business, but are now focussed purely on printing and binding with plans for further growth.
Jonathan Lewis said: “Print requires a lot of investment to stay competitive and the last few years at Gomer have been a busy time.
“We’ve installed new equipment to upgrade our bindery, built a factory extension for warehouse space, and even covered our roof with 200 solar panels to reduce our carbon footprint and energy bills.
“The most recent addition to our factory was a machine which can inkjet print directly onto book edges, something which is increasing popular for special editions and prestige projects.
“We are fortunate to have a loyal client base and a reputation for superb quality book production. Most books still tend to get printed in Europe or the Far East, but we are still here, flying the flag for Wales and UK based manufacturing.”
Gomer Press, which has been in Lewis family ownership and based in Llandysul for 130 years, now employs 55 people.