Businesses in Aberystwyth are being encouraged to put their names forward for this year’s Aber First Awards.
The ever-popular awards, organised by Menter Aberystwyth, will return later this year, with 13 awards overall – including the old favourites, some new awards like the Supporting People Award and the return of the public vote, Event of the Year 2022.
Applications and nominations are available on the Menter Aberystwyth website: menter-aberystwyth.org.uk
Applications will close on 30 April before judging commences during May.
The award ceremony itself will be held this year at the Medrus Centre, on 22 June, where all shortlisted businesses, organisations and individuals will be invited for an evening of celebration.
Organisers say: “Do not be afraid of putting yourself forward for an award, and if you know of a business, organisation or individual who deserves to win – why not nominate them?
“Our awards in 2022 really proved to us how much the recognition means to those shortlisted for the finals, and that is something we wish to encourage.”
The Menter Aberystwyth area extends from Llanrhystud through to Eglwysfach, anyone within that area can apply or be nominated.
This year’s categories are Green Award, Retail Award, Food & Drink Award, Encouraging Community Award, Celebrating New Business Award, Arts & Literature Award, Welsh Language Award, Community Hero, Tourism Award, Investing in the Young, Supporting People Award, Public Vote: Event of the Year 2022 and of course, the Overall Winner chosen by the panel of judges.
Laura Klemencic, who is the lead organiser for the event this year, said: “It’s hard to believe it’s already time to organise the awards again this year.
“After a great return in 2022 following a limited event in 2021, it’s good to be back with momentum, celebrating the best of our local area across a range of categories.
“If you have someone in mind to nominate, don’t hesitate – get those nominations in!”