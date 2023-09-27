A HOST of pubs across mid and west Wales have been listed in the illustrious Camra pub guide for 2024.
The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – is celebrating its 51st edition with a striking cover and a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.
The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.
The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.
Across west, mid and north Wales, more than 30 pubs and eight breweries have been listed in the new guide.
Did your local make the list?
Good Beer Guide 2024
Mid and west Wales
Aberaeron – Cadwgan Inn
Aberystwyth – Bottle & Barrel; Glengower Hotel; Hen Orsaf; Ship & Castle
Cardigan – Grosvenor
Cemmaes Road – Dovey Valley Hotel
Cilgerran – Masons Arms
Corris – Slater’s Arms
Cross Inn – Rhos yr Hafod Inn
Drefach Felindre – John y Gwas; Red Lion
Lampeter – Nag’s Head
Llanbadran Fawr – Black Lion
Llandysul – Porth Hotel
Llangeitho – Three Horse Shoe Inn
Llangoedmor – Penllwyndu
Llangrannog -Pentre Arms Hotel
Llangurig – Black Lion Hotel
Llanidloes – Angel Hotel
Newcastle Emlyn – Bunch of Grapes
Talybont – White Lion/Llew Gwyn
Tregaron – Talbot
Breweries
Camel in Aberaeron; Cardigan Brewery Ltd; Electro in Cardigan and Mantle in Cardigan
As well as covering 318 of the very best pubs across Wales, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of seven breweries across the counties.
The story is the same across the UK, as although the Guide records 82 new breweries, 142 have closed. This net loss of 60 breweries is a worrying reminder that a lack of support from the Government means dire consequences for local businesses, in the wake of a cost-of-business crisis and the constant pressure of fuel bills.
North West Wales entries
Aberdaron – Ty Newydd
Bala – STORI
Barmouth – Myrddin’s Bar
Brithdir – Cross Foxes
Dolgellau – Torrent Walk Hotel
Llanbedr – Ty Mawr Hotel
Llandderfel – Bryntirion Inn
Morfa Nefyn – Ty Coch Inn
Nefyn – Bragdy Llyn
Porthmadog – Australia and Spooner’s Bar
Tremadog – Union Inn
Breweries
Cader in Dolgellau; Llyn in Nefyn; Myrddin’s in Barmouth and Purple Moose in Porthmadog
This year’s Guide contains 910 newly featured pubs, which is a fantastic prospect for the pub trade which has been struggling to stay afloat in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel costs.
CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”
The Good Beer Guide, which reviews over 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes. Compiled by thousands of independent volunteers, it helps identify significant trends and themes locally and nationally.