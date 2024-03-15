“A stand-out moment for me was walking into the salon at Merthyr Tydfil College on the day of the competition and feeling a wave of calm wash over me. I just knew it was going to be an amazing experience no matter what the outcome was. I currently work in a spa, and my managers were very impressed when I told them I’d be participating, and it’s meant they’ve confirmed I will start working there as a full-time therapist in June when I’m qualified. Our college trained us to a really high standard and I'm now able to reflect that every day in college and work.