A CEREDIGION distilled absinthe has scooped a top international prize at the Great Taste Golden Forks awards.
Dà Mhìle Absinthe from Dà Mhìle Distillery, who are based in the Teifi Valley, took home the coveted Nigel Barden Heritage Award.
The awards ceremony took place in London’s Battersea Arts Centre took place on Tuesday, 10 September, celebrating the best food and drink from around the world.
The distillery, based on Glynhynod Farm between Ffostrassol and Croes-lan, near Llandysul, was one of two winners from Wales, with Smoked Duck Breast from Black Mountain Smokery in Crickhowell taking home a golden fork.
John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food said: “It is important to understand that Great Taste is merely the process that identifies 1-, 2- and 3-star winners and, in doing so, encourages makers to improve.
“Now at its climax, in announcing the Golden Forks we are celebrating the very best producers; those who take care to ensure their products hit the markers of trusted raw ingredients, simple production methods, and food & drink that has personality, but ultimately, that tastes great.
“ These winners must at the same time, be making outstanding food and drink.”