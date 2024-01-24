Two Ceredigion businesses are among 20 businesses across Wales to be shortlisted for the ‘prestigious’ Countryside Alliance Awards.
There are five categories for entry, including Best Pub, Best Village Shop/Post Office, Best Butcher, Best Local Food and Drink and the Rural Enterprise Award.
Lampeter’s Jones Brothers Butcher has been shortlisted in the Best Butcher category and Bargoed Farm Caravan and Camping Park near Aberaeron has been shortlisted for the Rural Enterprise Award.
Bargoed Farm owner Chris Thomas said: “It means the world to us to be shortlisted as finalists in the Countryside Alliance Awards.
“Our heritage is farming, my husband Geraint’s family have 1,000 years of farming in Breconshire so moving to Ceredigion and starting again has been a massive challenge, especially knowing that we had to diversify from traditional farming and embrace change.
“Being nominated shows we are giving people what they want. It’s also a massive compliment to the 100 people that we employ who are at the top of their game and of whom we are so proud, as well as a great compliment to our home county of Ceredigion.”
The awards, which received thousands of nominations, is known as the Rural Oscars. This year will be the awards’ 17th year.
Countryside Alliance Wales director Rachel Evans commented on the high number of nominations from Wales: “This year, we’ve received an abundance of nominations from the Welsh public, showcasing numerous outstanding businesses.”
The Welsh finals will be hosted in Cardiff Bay’s Senedd on Tuesday, 27 February. If either of the Ceredigion businesses win there, they will go on to compete in the national championship, against businesses from across the UK and Ireland.
The awards ceremony for the national competition will be held in London’s House of Lords in June.
Rachel said: “Each business holds a meaningful story, and it’s vital to recognise and value them.
“What sets the Rural Oscars apart is their emphasis on honouring the individuals behind these businesses, rather than just their products or services.
“Given the challenging circumstances faced by many rural businesses, it’s essential for all of us to demonstrate support in any way possible.
“We encourage as many people as possible to get voting today.”