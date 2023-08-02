Ceredigion’s award-winning Dà Mhìle Distillery is now one of only four distilleries in Wales to have acquired the UK Geographical Indication (UKGI), protecting the name, authenticity and characteristics of Single Malt Welsh Whisky.
It is the first new UK spirit drink application to be registered and protected under the new scheme – created after Brexit – and joins other classic British products receiving protection such as Traditional Welsh Caerphilly, Scotch Whisky, Melton Mowbray Pork Pies and Cornish Clotted Cream.
John Savage-Onstwedder, founder of Dà Mhile Distillery said: “It is a wonderful achievement. Each step of the production process must take place in Wales – from brewing to bottling.
“The moderate, damp Welsh climate allows for even maturation throughout the year. Here at Dà Mhìle Distillery we use our own spring water which adds to the smoothness and purity of the whisky.
“Dà Mhìle Single Malt Whisky is registered with the Soil Association and fully certified as an organic whisky. It is acknowledged as the world’s first organic whisky of the modern era.”