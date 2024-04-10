A CEREDIGION distillery is to release its first whisky this month - with a hefty £95 price tag.
Only 680 bottles are available of this limited edition, and everyone is invited for a day of celebration at the In the Welsh Wind distillery on 26 April.
In the Welsh Wind’s inaugural single malt whisky release is a tribute to Welsh craftsmanship and heritage with an ‘In the Welsh Wind’ twist.
Distilled in a state of the art iStill, each bottle promises a distinctive flavour profile that captures the spirit of Welsh whisky.
"We are incredibly excited to share our first whisky with the world," said Ellen Wakelam, Founder and Director of In the Welsh Wind Distillery.
"This release marks a significant milestone for us as we make our mark on the Welsh whisky industry. We invite whisky enthusiasts and curious minds alike to join us for a day of celebration and camaraderie.”
The release event, held at the Gogerddan Arms distillery in Tanygroes, offers attendees a unique opportunity to be part of Welsh whisky history.
Guests will have the chance to take a free tour of the distillery, meet the individuals behind the business and learn about its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability.