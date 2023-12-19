A Cardigan restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shampan at Quay Street was given the minimum score after assessment on 13 November, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The restaurant is in need of major improvement in two categories - the management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.
It also needs improvement in hygienic food handling, the report shows.
The score means that of Ceredigion's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 136 (61 per cent) have ratings of five and just Shampan has a zero rating.