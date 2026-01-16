Chef Luke Selby has made the long-awaited move to North Wales, as January 2026 marks the beginning of his most ambitious role to date as Chef Partner of Bala’s Palé Hall hotel.
He joins forces with hotel owners Anthony and Donna Barney to lead Palé Hall into its next chapter.
The following year will see the completion of ambitious plans across the 22-bedroom, Relais & Châteaux property - awarded one Michelin Key in 2025 - which is located on the edge of Snowdonia National Park.
New developments for Palé Hall following Luke’s appointment include the imminent relaunch of The Bryntirion Inn, the 300-year pub with rooms located within Palé Hall’s estate, a reveal of the hotel’s newly renovated whisky lounge, the ‘Jockey Bar’, and its recently revamped Hearth chef’s table.
A new gym and wellness facility will open early February within a renovated barn on the estate offering state-of-the-art fitness studios, saunas and treatment rooms to residents and members.
In the second half of 2026, Luke will open a new fine dining restaurant at Palé Hall set to replace the hotel’s current fine dining restaurant, which will operate as normal until then.
Luke’s chef brothers Nathaniel and Theodore, who worked alongside him during his former Exec Chef positions at Evelyn’s Table and most recently at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, will join him as part of his new senior team in North Wales.
From January, Luke will take over The Bryntirion Inn, just a short walk from the main hotel. Recently renovated, the inn retains its local, country pub character, complete with open log fires, exposed beams and original stone walls adorned with Tony Barney’s private collection of classic car and motorsport memorabilia.
Served within the 60-cover dining room, it offers simply prepared, comforting dishes and refined twists on pub classics, created by Luke alongside Head Chef Ethan Cleary.
