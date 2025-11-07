More than 300 Welsh farmers and landowners are taking an energy company to High Court over what they are calling an ‘unlawful’ abuse of power.
The group is accusing Green GEN Cymru of acting in a ‘coercive’ and careless manner to ‘force’ access to private land to carry out surveys for three new pylon highways.
They accuse the company of acting ‘without regard for environmental protections or community wellbeing’ in pursuing the proposed scheme which would span over 200km of Welsh countryside through Powys, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire to the Cambrian Mountains, ending in Shropshire.
The judicial review case filed by New South Law argues the energy company is acting beyond its powers as an Acquiring Authority – a body given legal power to compulsorily acquire land for public projects.
They accuse Green GEN Cymru of entering land without consent, failing to comply with legally required statutory notices, and threatening land owners with bailiffs and arrest creating a “significant power imbalance”.
It alleges that Green GEN officials crossed farm boundaries in dirty clothes in areas known for active bovine TB outbreak, risking the spread of TB and sheep scab.
Natalie Barstow, the named claimant and founder of Justice for Wales, which is calling for fairness and lawful process in the planning and delivery of major energy projects, said: “We have been left no choice but to seek legal action through the High Court as a result of this bullying campaign by Green GEN.
“We’ve had hundreds of reports from people feeling as if their homes are being invaded – many feel powerless, outnumbered, and fearful of being arrested or prosecuted.
“Whilst we support green energy, Green GEN’s completely unreasonable behaviour should not be allowed to continue.”
Natalie, who runs a fourth generation farm and campsite, said: “We are all used to working with companies that require land access – it’s part of rural life – but this situation is entirely different.
“The behaviour we’ve seen from Green GEN and its agents is like night and day in comparison – intrusive, intimidating, and utterly lacking in respect for the people who live and work here.
“The Justice for Wales coalition has been set up in response to the growing unease about how this process is being handled.
“The lack of transparency, the disregard for people’s rights and the risks being imposed on farms and rural communities.”
The Welsh Countryside Charity (CPRW) is a co-claimant in the case.
It comes not long after Green GEN pursued legal action against landowners in mid and west Wales who denied access to their land.
Mary Smith, lawyer at New South Law, said: “This case raises fundamental questions about accountability in the UK’s renewable-energy transition and how unchecked industry practices may be placing the environment and communities’ human rights at risk.”
A spokesperson for Green GEN Cymru said: "Green GEN Cymru will be responding as requested by the court to this application.
"We are reviewing the claim carefully with our legal advisers and will respond through the appropriate legal channels."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.