Community-owned cafe Cletwr has one month to raise £10,000.
In December the Tre'r-ddol cafe declared it was at a “crisis point” following the effects of Storm Darragh.
What started as a petrol station was transformed over 10 years ago when the community bought the premises, converting it into an eco-friendly cafe, shop and community space.
However Cletwr has been hit by crisis after crisis, from Covid to the cost-of-living crisis to recent storms forcing the community-run organisation “onto its knees”.
In need of cash to keep operations moving, they launched a campaign to raise £30,000.
It now has £10,000 to raise and one month left on the fundraiser.
Helen Ovens, co-chair of the enterprise, has been with Cletwr since its inception: “We have had a fantastic response to date.
“We are so grateful for what people have given so far.
“Being owned by the community, it’s non-profit making and puts all surplus back into the business for community benefit.
“We have a gardening group, a fuel syndicate to keep oil prices cheap, a knit and natter group, Welsh medium events, an art gallery - Cletwr definitely punches above its weight.
“Since it was set up as a garage and cafe in the 60s it has had its ups and downs, like many rural businesses.
“The realities post-Covid have been hard for community enterprises - from higher electricity bills and fuel costs, to stock inflation and a decrease in footfall as people tighten their belts.
“The dynamics post-Covid have also changed for enterprises relying on volunteers - people have less time available.
“Staff costs have gone up and we’ve had to take on additional staff.
“Cletwr needs to generate enough income to pay the staff, offer the quality and range of services provided as well as jobs for local people.”
The £30k would give them some “breathing room” while pursuing a loan to help “futureproof” the business.
The directors are keen to stress this isn’t the end for Cletwr - they are “calling to arms” those who can pull Cletwr from the brink.
Donors have described the space as “so much more than a cafe”, a “huge community asset” and an “inspiring resource” from regular users to passersby who have bought “virtual lunches” having enjoyed the “welcome oasis”.
Cletwr has also given employment to locals including Marley, for whom Cletwr became his first employer three years ago.
The 16-year-old barista from Commins Coch said: “I absolutely love it, the place itself is a really nice place to work and I love the people - it almost feels more like a social thing than work.
“I have friends working other jobs who have the opposite experience to me.
“You learn what to do faster because everyone's so supportive.
“Cletwr is good at offering jobs like this - nobody is my age, we’re all different.
“I feel attached to this place - the sheer amount of people who visit give such positive feedback it makes you want to uphold it just for them.”