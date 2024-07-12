A west Wales village has set up a community freezer to offer affordable meals to local families.
Hermon village has launched a community freezer, regularly stocked and ready to serve everyone.
The freezer is accessible to all local people, offering meals either for free or for a small donation.
The freezer is stocked by the Community Meals project, led by Heather and Jemma from the CARE team (Cwm Arian Renewable Energy).
Local chef and winemaker, Jemma Vickers, based in Hebron, is involved with community cooking.
For the freezer, Jemma prepares a variety of delicious dishes, including Asian and African curries, lasagnas, and chilis—just to name a few.
This project aims to ensure that everyone has access to nutritious, home-cooked meals. With the rising cost of living, many people are forced to buy lower-quality food to feed their families. This initiative combats that issue by utilising our abundant local produce, readily available.
Cris Tomos, chair of the local community council and one of the founders of Canolfan Hermon, is delighted to see this initiative and says: "All meals cooked at Canolfan Hermon will ensure a minimal carbon footprint by using a 9kW solar system and a newly installed battery storage system.”