County finalists in Apprentice awards

Welsh Wind Distillery has been nominated for an award ( Welsh Wind Distillery )

Finalists have been announced for the annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by one of Wales’ top training companies.

Recognising employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company, the awards will be held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells on 14 June.

Hannah Ffion Lewis, 22, from Welsh Wind Distillery in Tanygroes near Cardigan has been shortlisted in the Foundation Apprentice of the Year category.

Welsh Wind Distillery has also been nominated for an award in the Small Employer of the Year category, where they will come up against Castle Inn Pembrokeshire Limited in Newport.

Bronglais Hospital has been shortlisted for an award in the Large and Macro Employer of the Year category where it will come up against The Celtic Collection, Newport.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said the company was delighted with the quality of applications submitted this year despite the challenging circumstances caused by the pandemic over the past two years.

“We very much look forward to hosting the awards at The Metropole Hotel & Spa on June 14 to showcase the dedication and commitment by individuals and companies to the apprenticeship programme here in Wales.”