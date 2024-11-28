The popular Aberystwyth restaurant Medina has moved premises and is reopening this Friday 29 November.
The business which specialises in Mediterranean and vegetarian cuisine moved from its premises of eight years on Market Street.
The restaurant-cafe, which also offered a shop of fresh produce and up-market food items, opened a shop separately at its original site on Baker Street.
The business wrote this week: “What a journey the last few months have been!
“We’re taking this opportunity to officially announce that we are trying our very best to open our new doors at 10 Queens Rd (old Scholars) this coming Friday 29th of November.
“We can’t wait to see you!”