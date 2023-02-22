Cyngor Gwynedd’s Apprenticeship Scheme is celebrating the success of three apprentices who have secured full-time positions within the council.
Under the scheme, Lia Jones, Elliw Jones Evans and Megan Owen-Jones received support to learn and work at the same time, as well as receiving support from Cyngor Gwynedd’s Apprenticeship team, their managers and colleagues.
Lia started as an apprentice in the cyber security field working within the Information Technology Service while studying for a degree through Bangor University. Lia has now accepted a full-time position as a network engineer in that service.
Gwyn Jones, infrastructure system manager said: “As a cyber security apprentice, Lia has completely immersed herself in her role as a valuable team member, working closely with engineers and other IT members. She has the opportunity to work independently with the support of experienced engineers and developers and gains skills and confidence on a daily basis.”
Elliw started as a social media and marketing apprentice for Byw’n Iach. She has now accepted a position as communications and engagement officer for the Highways and Municipal Department and YGC.
Elliw said: “The process has been absolutely fantastic, I’ve worked on many different things and had a taste of everything. Being an apprentice has given me the opportunity to be creative and develop business skills as well. The support I have received from colleagues and the apprenticeships team has been amazing.”
After studying a Business and Administration Apprenticeship, Megan has accepted a position as administrative officer for the North and Mid Wales Trunk Roads Agency. Megan will have the opportunity to develop further in her new position while completing a higher qualification over the coming months.
She said: “In addition to the day-to-day work and the qualification, I also had the opportunity to do additional developing courses - such as the Workplace Assessment Course, Fire Marshal Course and Mental Health First Aid course. Time has flown! I’ve had so many different experiences. The experience has been fantastic and has helped me especially to understand more about the business side.”
Cllr Menna Jones, council member for staff development, said: “The council prides itself on developing new talent and prioritises that prosperous career paths are available to local people without having to leave their habitat.”
If you are interested in being an apprentice with Cyngor Gwynedd in 2023, new opportunities will be advertised from the end of the month.