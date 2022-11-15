Double celebration as head chef Gareth adds to accolades
Subscribe newsletter
Not only has the head chef of Machynlleth’s Wynnstay Hotel, Gareth Johns, been successfully nominated for the 2023 Eat Game Awards, he’s also been awarded the Best of Gastronomies International for the third year in a row.
Best of Gastronomies International is an independent chefs and gourmet organisation. Based in France, it is active in over 170 countries and has three main goals – to give chefs in all countries of the world the recognition they deserve, encourage local charities, and help a new generation of chefs to achieve their dreams.
Gareth has been cooking at the Wynnstay for over 20 years, and in his own words serves up “unashamedly classic” dishes.
He’s a big supporter of slow food and sustainability, and mentors up and coming chefs with the belief that “knowledge not shared, is wasted.”
These recent accolades are added to his many achievements including being the founder member of the Welsh Culinary Association, being elected Master Chef of Great Britain 2011, and featuring in the Good Food Guide’s Restaurant of the Year, and Which Guide’s Top Rated pub in Wales.
Charles Dark, owner of the Wynnstay Hotel said: “We are absolutely delighted that Gareth has been recognised with these recent achievements. What he has done over the years in Wales, and on behalf of Wales across the world is astonishing and he certainly boats a CV most chefs would aspire to achieve.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |