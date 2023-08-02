A world-renowned animal welfare expert has visited Dunbia’s new state-of-the-art lairage facility at Llanybydder.
A recognised leader worldwide in animal science, based at Colorado State University, Dr Temple Grandin is the leading consultant to the livestock industry on animal behaviour, abattoir design and animal welfare.
Dr Grandin was joined by members of the animal welfare, livestock procurement and agriculture teams at Dunbia as well as chief executive Niall Browne and Brian Hyland, director for food safety, quality and animal welfare.
Commenting on the visit, Mr Hyland said: “It was a privilege to host Dr Grandin and gain her unique insight into animal movement through the lairage.
“Her observations on a number of small changes we can make to further improve facility design was fascinating and we look forward to welcoming her back to visit us in the near future.
“Animal welfare through the whole supply chain is a hugely important issue for our industry, and this level of knowledge sharing and discussion can only benefit current and future practices at all of our sites.”
To commemorate her visit, Dr Grandin was presented with a bespoke lamb’s fleece, personally tanned by Dunbia’s group animal welfare officer Dr Sally Hill.