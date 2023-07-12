A Ceredigion crystal and gift business is going from strength to strength – two years after opening their first store in Tregaron.
Dylan’s Den recently opened its second store in Aberystwyth, in the former Carphone Warehouse store on Great Darkgate Street, with another on Terrace Road.
The company how has four stores in Wales, with another in Monmouth, and is planning to open two more in the next year.
The expansion is being part-funded by a £100,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales.
Founded by property professional Dylan Jones, Dylan's Den now employs 16 staff and is managed by his daughter Caitlin Jones as Retail Director.
Aged just 24 and with a background in hospitality and retail, including two years on the shop floor at Dylan's Den, Caitlin has quickly progressed to take responsibility for the day-to-day running of the four stores and all the staff.
Dylan Jones said: “With a background in retail property, I understand the challenges local high streets face, but also recognise the valuable role they play in communities.
“I think people still really enjoy the shopping experience, but as a business you have to be relevant and focus on providing the right product. It's also important to provide an excellent personal customer experience that you can't get online, which is largely unprofitable in nature.
“Caitlin and I believe that customer service is the foundation of our business because a happy customer is a returning customer.”
“Caitlin and I have worked together to quickly grow Dylan's Den from what started as an idea for a small independent shop, to a profitable and scalable business, specializing in crystals, jewelery and gifts.
“The support from the Development Bank has enabled us to complete the installation of the new shop in Aberystwyth to a very high standard which reflects our ambitions for further growth in the future."
Caitlin Jones said: “With over 100 different types of crystals, we have become a popular high street store for natural crystals and stone jewellery. We also stock locally made candle products and are the official stockist of Neal's Yard. It is very exciting to be part of the business and to have the opportunity to help grow it as we expand with more stores on the high streets of Wales."
Donna Williams is a Senior Portfolio Officer with the Development Bank. He said: “Dylan's Den is attracting more people to the local high street with a wide range of natural products. With Dylan's support, Caitlin is well placed to grow their presence at the heart of community life."
The £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund is funded by the Welsh Government and the Development Bank of Wales.
Loans, mezzanine finance and equity investments are available to businesses in Wales from £25,000 to £10 million.